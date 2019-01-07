Go ahead for home planning request in Milngavie

A planning request for an extension to a house in Milngavie’s Garvel Road has been granted despite six objections.

Members of East Dunbartonshire Council’s planning board conditionally granted Melissa Rutherford’s request for permission to construct a single storey rear extension and first floor side extension at her home.

Eleven neighbouring properties were notified of the plans and of these six objections were received.

The objections raised a wide range of potential issues, many of which involved the limited amount of parking available at the site.

Another issue was that this development could result in effectively two separate properties sharing a common entryway.

Planning officers discussed these points with the applicant.

The applicant responded that the intention was to increase the amount of living space to accommodate the applicant’s mother and daughter in an enlarged single dwelling, albeit with separate living or entertaining space when needed.

Further discussions resulted in a modified floor plan which removed an internal wall to creare an enlarged downstairs bedroom instead of a bedroom/living room.

The next meeting of East Dunbartonshire Council’s Planning Committee takes place on Tuesday, January 15, at 5.30pm at Tom Johnston Chambers, Council HQ, Kirkintilloch.

