Golden anniversary for St Columba’s

2019 sees St Columba’s Church celebrate its 50th anniversary. Later this year, on October 16, the church will turn 50 years old which will be marked by a number of local events.

The first of which is a concert on March 16 where The Hope Street Band will support Michael McMillan. Tickets from the church office on: jb99@ntlbusiness.com, or tel: 0141 578 0016. The Rev Philip Wright said: “Over the last 50 years St Columba’s Church has featured in the lives of many people in Kirkintilloch. This is a great opportunity for members and friends of St Columba’s to come together and celebrate. Michael and the band will bring some excellent music enjoyed by all.”

