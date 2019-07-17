Good call to save Milngavie’s iconic red phone box

The iconic red phone box at Milngavie town centre has been saved – thanks to local protestors.

A few weeks ago, BT placed a notice inside the phone box at the village precinct threatening to remove it because of low useage.

However, when workmen arrived to take it away last week, they were blocked by more than a dozen protestors.

Now, after well known local horticultural group Milngavie in Bloom offered to adopt the phone box for £1, BT has agreed to cancel the contract to have it removed.

Protestors have been supported in their campaign by the office of local Green MSP Ross Greer and Graeme Ross, chair of Milngavie BID.

Local people have been expressing their delight on social media.

One posted on a community Facebook page: “Great news guys, fantastic work.” While another said: “Such an iconic symbol for the area. Would have been a shame to see it go.”

It now remains to be seen what Milngavie in Bloom will decide to do with their new acquisition.

Milngavie resident Chris Cotton, who took to social media to organise the protest, said: “Thanks to everybody in Milngavie who took quick action to save an iconic piece of local heritage.

“The box is known and recognised by locals and loved by tourists starting the West Highland Way. I know that Milngavie in Bloom will be able to put the box to great use and I look forward to seeing the results.

“While BT staff we dealt with were extremely helpful, their new policy of removing phone boxes with no consultation could have had disastrous consequences.

“They should at least give a few months notice to community groups that if nobody adopts a red phone box it’ll be taken away.

“If it wasn’t for vigilant Milngavie in Bloom volunteers alerting Ross Greer MSP’s office about what was happening, this box would have disappeared without Milngavie having any say whatsoever.”

Back in 2016, the Herald reported on the growing swell of opinion among individuals and community groups that preserving the red phone boxes is something we all should do.

Then, local trader Gilbert McVean said as the red phone box in Milngavie is at the start of the West Highland Way, he thought it would make an ideal site for information on the long distance path.