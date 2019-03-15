Good report card for Craighead Primary

A Milton of Campsie primary school and nursery has had its latest inspection report published.

Inspectors from Education Scotland rated Craighead Primary School “satisfactory” in all criteria while the nursery was ranked as “good” across the board by the Care Inspectorate.

The report states: “Children are happy, safe and secure in the nursery. Practitioners have a sound understanding of the role of positive relationships in early learning and childcare.

“They are successful in creating a calm, nurturing and caring space for children to grow and learn.

“As a result, children are forming good friendships and are learning to share their play well. Children are encouraged to become more independent. They are supported in this through the use of some useful visual prompts, for example, at snack time and handwashing.”

With regard to the quality of education provided in the school, inspectors said: “When planning learning experiences, practitioners seek to be responsive and to take account of children’s needs and interests.

“They recognise that they now need to develop further their use of observation as part of effective assessment. In doing so, they should focus on recognising and capturing what is significant in each child’s progress in learning and development. This will enable practitioners to build on what children have already learned and achieved more consistently.

“By talking together, teachers and practitioners should develop their shared understanding play based learning, and expectations of children’s progress. ”

The importance of relationships with pupils and families was also noted in the report. The inspectors said: “Practitioners know children as individuals and work closely with families to support their care at transitions.

“Parents are involved in helping to set some simple targets for children. As planned, practitioners should now develop individual learning journals to enable children, practitioners and parents to reflect on learning and plan next steps.

“This will help ensure parents are supported to engage in their children’s learning at home, and in the nursery, as fully as possible.”

The official report, published on the Education Scotland website, recommends the school continue its ongoing improvements.

No follow-up visit is required.