Good report card for Lenzie Meadow school

The latest government inspection of Lenzie Meadow Primary School and Nursery produced a positive report.

At a recent meeting of East Dunbartonshire Council’s education committee, councillors welcomed the report which praises the school in a number of areas.

The report assessed the school’s performance in four key areas, with the primary school earning “good” ratings in two of these and “satisfactory” in two others.

The nursery achieved three “good” and one “very good”.

Particular strengths highlighted by the inspectors were that they had successfully achieved a common identity for the primary and the nursery following their move to a new school. The children were said to show great pride in their school.

Good teamwork between staff was also highlighted as providing a “positive, purposeful” learning environment. Similarly the school ethos was praised as having a climate of mutual respect, and it was also mentioned that the nursery provided good support for children, who needed additional support.

Areas where the inspectors want to see improvement include better use of assessment to track the children’s progress, raising attainment through strong leadership, and developing learning pathways across the curriculum.

Neil McGrory , Local Democracy Reporting Service