Great Games day in store

Excitement is building for this year’s Bearsden and Milngavie Highland Games which take place on Saturday, June 9.

The fun kicks off at 11am at the West of Scotland FC in Glasgow Road, Milngavie, and organisers hope it will shape up to be the best ever.

An array of entertainment is promised. As well as all the usual traditional events from wrestling, pipe bands, heavies, arm wrestling and Scottish dancing, there will be the Haggis Hurling World Championships and great family events such as Jellympic Games and Water Wars.

One of the organisers posted on the Games website: “We have lots of events and activities throughout the day and each year we look forward to seeing people from far and wide turn up and enjoy themselves.”

Entry to the games is free, but organisers ask for a small donations to charity.