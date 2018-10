Bins in two areas of East Dunbartonshire may not be collected today (Thursday) because of “operational difficulties”, says the council.

EDC tweeted this afternoon: “Due to operational difficulties garden waste bins (green bin) in Lennxotown and general waste bins (grey bin) in the Kessington area of Bearsden may not be collected today.

“Residents should leave their bins out and they’ll be collected tomorrow. Apologies for any inconvenience.”