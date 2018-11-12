Group’s blooming good effort rewarded

Four green-fingered people are celebrating after receiving an award for their creative work to help make Milngavie bloom.

The group of local residents travelled to Stirling last week to be presented with the accolade from Keep Scotland Beautiful.

The members of the Allander Road “It’s Your Neighbourhood Group” were rewarded for their work in restoring the Italian Garden in their local street.

The group of residents have been working with Milngavie in Bloom over the past two years, starting with improving the area adjoining the West Highland Way and Allander Way.

Local volunteer Tim Rhead said: “We were very pleased to receive the It’s Your Neighbourhood Award as recognition of the hard work carried out by a small group of local people.

“We have enjoyed uncovering the hidden features of the Italian Garden but there is much work still to do to complete the restoration of this and other neglected areas nearby and we would welcome more volunteers.

“Anyone who wants to help can contact us through Milngavie in Bloom group.”