Harestanes homes to undergo £488,000 worth of improvements

Ninety four housing association properties in the Harestanes area of Kirkintilloch are to undergo £488,000 worth of building improvements.

Caledonia Housing Association has awarded Sidey manufacturers the contract for work at their Harestanes properties in Kirkintilloch.

The association said the work will mark the start of Caledonia’s property improvement plans for the former Antonine Housing Association properties.

The four-and-a-half month contract will see windows replaced in 53 properties, windows and doors replaced in a further 31 properties and the doors replaced in 10 properties.

Work is expected to begin on Monday, November 26 and is hoped to be completed by early April 2019.

Andrew Kilpatrick Caledonia Housing Association’s Asset Director said “We are delighted to have Sidey commence work on the contract to upgrade the windows and doors of our properties in the Harestanes area of Kirkintilloch.

“Investing in homes was part of our partnership pledge to the former Antonine Housing Association tenants and it is fantastic to be commencing work on these renovations just 9 weeks after the transfer was approved.”

Simon Dunn, Sidey’s Commercial Sales Manager commented, “Sidey are delighted to once again be working with Caledonia HA on the upgrade to their property portfolio in Kirkintilloch and the surrounding areas, this window and door replacement programme has been procured using the fully compliant Scottish Procurement Alliance Framework, where Sidey have recently been awarded 1st position on the framework for the most economically advantageous tender (MEAT).

The SPA framework is set up to simplify the procurement process for all public bodies, councils and housing associations and we are very pleased that Caledonia HA have chosen us as the industry’s most highly accredited Window and Door replacement contractor to deliver this programme of works we look forward to delivering a highly successful contract for both the Housing Association and their valued tenants”