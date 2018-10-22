Have your say on policing in Greater Glasgow

An online questionnaire has been launched by HMICS to allow members of the public, elected representatives and other interested parties to pass on their views and experiences of local policing in Greater Glasgow Division (covering the Glasgow, East Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire council areas).

HMICS is undertaking an inspection of local policing in Greater Glasgow as part of its rolling programme of independent inspections, which aim to assess the state, efficiency and effectiveness of local policing.

Members of the public living in Greater Glasgow can use the online questionnaire to pass on their views and experiences of policing in the local area, including what is working well and what could be improved.

The questionnaire should take no longer than 10 minutes to complete.

The deadline for responses is Thursday, November 1.

The information received will be used to inform the HMICS inspection which will be carried out during November 2018. A report of the inspection will be published in early 2019.

The responses to the online questionnaire will be anonymous and because they are, HMICS will not be able to provide individual feedback.

Complete the online questionnaire

If you would like this online questionnaire in an alternative language, please contact hmicssurvey@gov.scot