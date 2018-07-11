Alison receives a diamond award

Allison Doig has helped many residents in Kirkintilloch towards a healthier lifestyle – and now she’s been recognised for her outstanding service.

Allison was awarded Weight Watchers Diamond Coach status, which celebrates a coach’s exceptional support to their members during their weight loss journey.

The award is only given out to a select group of Weight Watchers coaches across the country.

With the recent launch of Weight Watchers Flex, Allison continuously encourages her members to enjoy food with freedom, teaches them to adopt healthy eating habits and equips them with the skills to help shift their mindset on what really matters during their new healthy lifestyle and weight loss journey.

In 2017 Allison helped her members shed 8889 lbs. With a plan personalised to each member’s age, gender, BMI and lifestyle. Even Allison herself has benefited losing 24lbs .

Kirkintilloch meeting member Kerry Gray said the accolade was very well-deserved: “Allison is a real inspiration to me and the other members in our meeting. She always provides great tips, tricks and support to help us achieve our weight loss goals and develop healthier habits. I have lost four stone with Allison and I’ve never felt better!”

Allison said: “I’m so proud of my members and what they’ve achieved.It has been a fantastic year and to receive this award for doing something I love is amazing! It’s great to see my members jumping off the scales happy.”