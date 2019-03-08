Andy’s running for a special cause – in memory of his dad

Andy Donne, from Stepps, made an extra special New Year’s resolution last year - to take part in his first ever charity Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association.

Andy made the decision to sign up to mark a ten-year milestone since his father passed away from a stroke in 2009.

Andy said: “I am proud to be running in the Resolution Run in memory of my Father. He was a wonderful man who battled with a lot. I am doing the run because it feels good to be doing something in memory of my dad ten years down the line – like a milestone. I want to raise awareness and help people who have strokes.”

Angela Macleod, Communications Manager at the Stroke Association, said: “A Resolution Run is exactly that – a resolution for the New Year that counts. It’s the ideal event for people in Glasgow who want to do something fun together, while getting more active in 2019.

“In Scotland there are over 13,000 strokes every year. Our latest research shows that by training and taking part in a Resolution Run, you are helping to lower your stroke risk. The funds raised by each runner means we can reach out to more stroke survivors and their families to offer the support that they may need to rebuild their lives.”

Research from the charity shows that many strokes could be prevented if people made some simple lifestyle changes. Introducing physical activity into your routine is just one aspect of a healthier lifestyle required to reduce your risk of stroke. Monitoring (and managing) your blood pressure, eating a more balanced diet and stopping smoking can all significantly reduce your stroke risk.

The money raised through the Resolution Run will help the Stroke Association to fund vital research and support people affected by stroke in the Scotland.

Entry fee is just £16. All runners receive a technical running t-shirt and medal. For more information about entering or volunteering at the Resolution Run, visit www.resolutionrun.org.uk email resolution@stroke.org.uk or call 0300 330 0740.