MP tackles London Marathon in aid of good causes

Stuart McDonald will be in London on Sunday, April 22, but it won’t be on Parliamentary business, he’ll be swapping his suit for a pair of running shoes.

The MP for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East will be running the London Marathon in aid of Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland and Malaria No More as his two charities.

Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland works across Scotland to provide information, support and projects to over 3,500 children, young people and adults affected by spina bifida, hydrocephalus and allied conditions.

Support is made available by the Cumbernauld-based charity through a helpline, workshops, individual and family support, home and hospital visits, youth clubs, health check clinics, one to one key workers and respite.

Malaria No More UK works to combat Malaria through supporting front-line partners, as well as seeking to influence policy change.

Malaria kills half a million people every year, including a child every two minutes, despite being preventable and treatable.

Over 40,000 runners completed the ardous 26.2 mile route in 2017 raising over £60 million for charitable causes, and Stuart is delighted to be involved this year.

He said: “It’s been a challenging few months of training – with the Beast from the East and a nasty cold being particularly unhelpful!

“That said, running along the Forth & Clyde Canal has been great – we are lucky to have some really beautiful paths for walking and cycling in our neighbourhood.

“The London marathon will be a fantastic, if painful, experience. I’m pleased to be raising money for two fantastic charities and grateful for all the support I’ve received so far.

“Spina Bifida do great work supporting people and families affected by this really challenging condition; while I support the work of Malaria No More and their campaign to wipe out a preventable disease which shockingly still takes a child’s life every two minutes”.

Stuart has set himself a fundraising target of £500