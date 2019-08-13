Help Bishopbriggs Park win top award

Bishopbriggs Park has been nominated for a top UK award – and your vote is needed.

Local MSP Rona Mackay is urging people to vote for the popular local green space which has been nominated in the Fields in Trust UK’s Best Park 2019 award. Voting will run until noon on Monday, August 19.

The top park in Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be shortlisted with the overall winner and UK’s Best Park 2019 announced at the end of the charity’s ‘Summer of Parks’ in mid-September.

The UK’s Best Park award gives the public the opportunity to vote for their favourite local green space and decide which will claim the national title.

Fields in Trust is an independent charity and it protects 273 parks and green spaces in Scotland, which totals over 2,000 hectares of land.

Ms Mackay said: “I’m delighted that Bishopbriggs Park has been nominated for UK’s Best Park.

“This is a credit to the dedicated team of local groundskeepers and East Dunbartonshire Council, which maintains and continually improves our parks, making beautiful green spaces for us all to enjoy.

“We know that green spaces close to our homes play a vital role in helping us to stay active and improve our mental wellbeing, and it’s great to see Bishopbriggs Park receiving recognition of this.

“I would urge everyone to get online and vote for Bishopbriggs Park to be the UK’s Best Park 2019!”

To cast your vote please visit: www.fieldsintrust.org/best-park