Historic items salvaged from fire-ravaged golf club at Bearsden

Scottish Fire and Rescue have confirmed some historic items inside the fire-ravaged Glasgow Golf Club at Bearsden have been salvaged.

Fire chief Thomas Sinton is currently the officer in charge of the incident.

He said: “This has undoubtedly been a challenging and protracted incident, and there is still work to do as our crews remain on scene this morning.

“But I would like to take this opportunity to praise the response of firefighters – they have been outstanding.

“This is one of the oldest golf courses in the world, I am very pleased to say that our crews were able to assist in salvaging some of the interiors within this historic building.

“I would also like to thank our teams in Operations Control for working effectively with our partners through the night and into this morning.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police were called to a report of a fire at Glasgow Golf Club at Killermont Avenue, Bearsden.

“Emergency services are in attendance and a joint investigation will be carried out to establish the cause of the incident.”

There were no reported casualties.

A notice on the club’s website stated: ‘Due to an onsite fire the clubhouse and course are closed until further notice.’

The clubhouse - built in 1805 - has been used by the prestigious golf club after it’s establishment in 1787 - making it the ninth oldest club in the world.

It is said to be home to some priceless golf memorabilia, including a putter that once belonged to the great Bobby Jones.

The club also owns Gailes Links, near Irvine, on the North Ayrshire coast - 35 miles away.

A total of seven fire engines and two aerial appliances are still at attendance at the building at Killermont Avenue.

At its height, up to 70 firefighters and ten fire engines were mobilised to the scene after the alarm was raised at 9.20pm on Thursday, September 20.

Crews worked through the night to tackle the large fire which had taken hold within the roof space of the three-storey building.