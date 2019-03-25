Homes plan at Lennoxtown

Lennoxtown could have eight new homes if councillors approve a planning application.

East Dunbartonshire Council has published details on its website of a project proposing five three-bedroomed houses and two bungalows. Each property would also have space for parking and garden areas.

The application was submitted by an agent for Loreck Developments Ltd, a property developer based in Glasgow. The site in question is in Carlins Place and is currently owned by East Dunbartonshire Council.

A design statement published on the councils website says: “The site is located in the heart of Lennoxtown with development to all sides of the site. There is an existing dilapidated single storey outbuilding on the site which is to be demolished.

“To the south, east and west are mainly two-storey terraced or semi-detached dwellings, the terraced housing to the south-west of the site which runs parallel to Main Street has commercial units at ground level and flats above, these were built circa 1900.

“The detached houses on Carlins Place were built circa 2000 and the semi-detached housing to the south-east of the site was built circa 1960. There is also a single storey detached commercial property to the south of the site. Located to the north of the site is the Lennoxtown Primary School.”