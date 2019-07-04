House prices are still rising in East Dunbartonshire

House prices in East Dunbartonshire increased by 1.1 per cent in April, contributing to a six per cent rise over the last 12 months.

The latest data from the Office of National Statistics shows that the average property in the area sold for £212,535 – below the UK average of £228,903.

Across Scotland, property prices have risen by 1.6 per cent in the last year, to £150,825, outperforming the UK as a whole, which saw the average property value increase by 1.4 per cent.

The average homeowner in East Dunbartonshire will have seen their property jump in value by around £38,000 in the last five years.

The figures also showed that buyers who made their first step onto the property ladder in East Dunbartonshire in April spent an average of £158,695 – around £28,000 more than it would have cost them five years ago.

Between March last year and February this year, 1,791 homes were sold in East Dunbartonshire, 10.3 per cent fewer than in the previous year.