A man has been released from custody after the death of a woman in Kirkintilloch.

Jennifer Morgan (33) was found dead in the back garden of her home at Alexander Place in the village of Waterside on Wednesday afternoon.

Two men were arrested - but police said today the 32-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released pending further enquiries.

A 39-year-old man is still in police custody in connection with Jennifer’s death.

The investigation continues.