Jo on run for funds in memory of dad

East Dunbartonshire MP Jo Swinson took part in a half-marathon in London on Sunday to raise cash for charity in memory of her dad, Peter.

A day after joining walkers on the “People’s vote” march against Brexit, Jo donned her training shoes to run 13.1 miles in aid of Bloodwise.

She has so far raised almost £1,500 for the charity which funds research and provides support to improve the lives of blood cancer patients.

Peter Swinson passed away in May last year after contracting the disease in 2008.

On her JustGiving page, Jo posted: “I’m running 13.1 miles for Bloodwise (formerly Leukaemia and Lymphoma Research) because blood cancer research helped my Dad live longer.”

After she reached the finishing line on Sunday, Jo posted a video on Twitter. She said: “I am on Whitehall. Yesterday I was speaking to the crowd at the people march and today I just finished the London Landmarks half-marathon on Whitehall. So a little bit more red in the face and tired today. Beautiful sunshine all the way round.

“Amazing crowd, what an atmosphere and raising lots of money for a brilliant cause, Bloodwise. Fighting to beat blood cancer.”

She added: “Dad lived 10 years after his blood cancer diagnosis, and enjoyed some fabulous quality of life within that time, not least with the three grandchildren he lived to meet. That’s the difference more time makes.

“Research is constantly improving treatments so that people live longer and with more wellbeing after blood cancer diagnosis. This work that Bloodwise does is vital”.

You can donate to Jo’s fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joswinson2019