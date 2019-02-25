Jo Swinson to hold “People’s Voice” meeting over Brexit

Local MP Jo Swinson is holding a “People’s Voice” public meeting on Saturday, March 2, at Milngavie Town Hall from 1-2pm as the Brexit crisis reaches its height.

A leading supporter of a People’s Vote, Jo will be joined by East Dunbartonshire’s joint council leader, Conservative Councillor Andrew Polson, who backs PM Theresa May’s deal.

Ms Swinson says she hopes the meeting will be a “positive, productive and respectful discussion”. Residents from all sides of the Brexit debate will be encouraged to ask questions and offer any thoughts or solutions.

She added: “Having knocked on doors throughout the constituency, I’m aware how concerned people are about the impact Brexit will have on firms, families, our NHS and our environment. This event will enable residents to discuss the challenges associated with Brexit, or just find out more about what’s been happening.”