June’s work earns a royal party invite

Bishopbriggs actress June Brogan Glen has had her work with community theatre for children recognised by the Queen.

The former River City regular set up a drama group for local youngsters in 2008 and has now been invited to attend the annual royal garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

June started Friday Night Drama with only seven members and has seen numbers swell to more than 100.

She said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have been nominated and completely surprised. I started weekly acting classes for young people to help build self-confidence through drama and performance. The success of the classes has grown and has been impacting the community ever since.”

It was after playing series regular Charlie Drummond in River City that June felt she had come to a crossroads. But working for youth theatre companies and teaching foundation acting courses proved inspirational.

June said: “This is where my love for working with young people blossomed. Seeing the benefits of using skills to help others is what really spurred me to start the project. I feel it’s really important for the young people I work with that they know I am someone who is still pursuing my dreams of an acting career.

“I can use my personal experience to share stories of encouragement and disappointment with them, showing them the reality of the business.

“No matter what your dream is, it is worth fighting for.”

Friday Night Drama, for 4-16 year olds, is held in Bishopbriggs Community Church. June is hoping to offer weekly drama classes to children throughout East Dunbartonshire.

For information, contact junebrogan@gmail.com