Kirkintilloch bakery on world pie shortlist again

Peters Bakery of Kirkintilloch has secured a slot on the shortlist of the 20th World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

Judging took place recently where a panel of more than 50 assessed products on their appearance, quality, consistency and taste.

Over 80 butchers and bakers entered close to 500 of their best products into 11 categories this year and the competition has been fierce.

Peters Bakery can be proud to have come this far according to head judge Ian Nelson on behalf of Scottish Bakers which manages the competition.

“The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards is the only competition of its kind recognising excellence in the preparation of a perfect pie” said Alasdair Smith, Chief Executive of Scottish Bakers.

“The competition is now a regular fixture on the calendar as butchers and bakers throughout the land vie for pie supremacy and the boost to their business that always comes with such a sought after title.”

This years’ bumper crop of entries features more ‘products at their peak’ than ever before with accolades on offer for the best: Scotch Pie; Football Pies & Savouries; Macaroni Pie; Steak Pie; Sausage Roll; Cold Savoury; Hot Savoury; Vegetarian Savoury; Haggis Savoury, Bridie and Apple Pie.

The winner will be announced at a prestigious luncheon on 15th January 2019 at the Westerwood Hotel, Cumbernauld.

The winner of the Scotch Pie category will be declared as the WORLD CHAMPION.

The competition, which has run for 20 years, aims to highlight that bakers and butchers create high quality artisan pastry products.

Recognising the “great and the good” in this way rewards excellence and raises the bar in the industry.