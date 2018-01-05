Kirkintilloch firm’s festive boost for needy

Kirkintilloch telecoms specialist Exchange Communications helped to bring Christmas to vulnerable families in Glasgow.

The local firm gifted £400 worth of supermarket vouchers for the Glasgow Care Foundation’s Christmas campaign.

Tom Sime, Managing Director at Exchange Communications, said: “The Glasgow Care Foundation’s Christmas appeal is such a worthy cause.

“Each year, its dedicated team distributes vouchers to help families who are struggling financially to put a hearty meal on the table and presents under the tree.”