Kirkintilloch ‘Giant Phone Box’ project wins Scottish town design contest

Kirkintilloch has been named the winner of the FutureTown Design Competition after securing more than half of the public votes for its “Giant Phone Box” project.

Entries were shortlisted by an expert panel composed of Scotland’s Towns Partnership and Threesixty Architecture, and the public vote took place online over ‘Scotland’s Towns Week’ 18th - 24th November.

The entrant from Kirkintilloch will now be invited to showcase the project at the annual Towns Tea Party event to an audience of policy-makers and those from across sectors involved in supporting towns.

Other shortlisted design entries included visions for Alloa, Crail, Castle Terrace Edinburgh, Dennistoun Glasgow, Inverness, and Milngavie.

Since 2015 organisations and members of the public have been able to enter ideas for their town or city neighbourhood to the FutureTown Design Competition. Organised by national towns agency Scotland’s Towns Partnership, the competition is aimed at stimulating conversations, provoking ideas and encouraging new approaches to highlight what our towns could look like now and in the future.

Speaking about the results, John Dickson, who submitted the entry, said:

“I’m delighted that my vision for Kirkintilloch’s future as a unique destination has been overwhelmingly voted for by the people of Kirkintilloch and beyond!

“Kirky’s Giant Phone Box has captured the imagination of people who now know the prospect exists to transform our town centre towards a bustling and exciting future. New jobs and businesses created to cater to folk who’ll be attracted to a colossal testimony to our industrial heritage.

“I am looking forward to discussing the practicalities with our elected representatives, and professionals with expertise to: Build it, and they will come. Thanks to everyone who voted. It’s so exciting!”

Alan Anthony, Managing Director of Threesixty Architecture said:

“Once again this competition has reinforced how important the town centre is to our communities and how design can play a critical part in repairing and safeguarding our centres. It has also been an opportunity for those that passionately care about their towns to showcase inventive ideas none more so than the winning entry by John Dickson who has eloquently presented his unique design ideas firmly grounded in the unique story of his town, Kirkintilloch.”

“Threesixty Architecture are proud to have sponsored and advised on this competition and congratulate the winner and all those that were shortlisted.”

Phil Prentice, Chief Officer of Scotland’s Towns Partnership, said:

“Congratulations to John Dickson for submitting the winning entry to this year’s FutureTown Design Competition. His original vision for a ‘Big Red Phone Box’ visitor centre in Kirkintilloch is rooted in the town’s heritage and certainly seems to have resonated locally. Indeed, well done to all shortlisted entrants for submitting high-quality and forward-thinking designs for their towns and city districts”.

“Now in its fifth year, our FutureTown Design Competition continues to showcase the potential for towns to harness existing assets and evolve to meet current challenges. The entries received also demonstrated the huge amount of inspiration and expertise out there to help future-proof our towns and city districts for the next generation. As the national body for towns