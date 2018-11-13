Kirkintilloch Male Voice Choir in emotional return to town hall

Kirkintilloch Male Voice Choir is going home to where it all started nearly 100 years ago.

The choir will sing in the newly-refurbished Kirkintilloch Town Hall for the first time in 15 years at the Homecoming Concert on November 30 at 7.30pm.

It was formed after the First World War, when the Pleasant Sunday Afternoon group met in the town hall. For more than 80 years, the choir performed there at annual concerts and other events.

The venue closed in the ’90s, but the determined efforts of many local people led to it reopening earlier this year.

Musical director Sally McLellan said: “Kirkintilloch Town Hall holds many magical memories for lots of local people.

“This is where the choir entertained thousands of people over the years and where they are looking forward to returning on St Andrew’s Day. Our 52 choristers are excited to have the opportunity to perform there again.”

The concert is being sponsored by Archibald Young Ltd, casting technology, in Kirkintilloch.

Tickets for the concert are £6 and can be purchased from choir members or by phoning 01417752437 or e-mailing tickets_kmvc@hotmail.co.uk.