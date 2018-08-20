Kittens found dumped in plastic supermarket bag in busy Bishopbriggs street

Four tiny kittens have been rescued after being found dumped in a tied plastic supermarket carrier bag on a busy Bishopbriggs public path.

They are now safely in the care of a local cat charity.

They were found in the vicinity of Duncryne Place, near to Bishopbriggs Vet Centre.

The male kittens are around four weeks’ old. The tiny quads were taken to Cats Protection’s Glasgow Adoption Centre to be cared for.

Staff named the two ginger kittens Honeybunkles and Strawbunkles, the tabby Puddibunkles and the all-black kitten Cutiebunkles.

They are likely to be available for rehoming by the end of September.

Rhys McKie, Customer Engagement Advisor at Glasgow Adoption Centre, said: “The kittens were placed in a busy area, and had items of personal clothing in the bag for comfort.

“We think this means those who left them wanted the kittens to be picked up and cared for.

“We imagine they were in a desperate situation and we want to urge anyone who finds themselves with cats or kittens they cannot care for to bring them to us at the adoption centre.

“We would also ask cat owners to have their cats neutered to prevent both unwanted kittens and potential diseases.”

Neutering has a number of health benefits to both pet and stray cats.

Females cannot become pregnant and have unwanted kittens, nor will they call or wail. Left un-neutered, a female cat can have up to 18 kittens a year.

Neutered males are less likely to roam, which reduces the risk of them being involved in road traffic incidents and displaying territorial behaviour such as fighting, which additionally assists in reducing the risk of injury or serious diseases such as Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV) or Feline Leukaemia Virus (FeLV).

Cats Protection is currently running the Greater Glasgow £5 Neutering Campaign which provides low-cost neutering to anyone who has one or more cats in postcode areas beginning with G or PA1-17 and is in receipt of benefits, or has a low household income (including pensioners and students).

Information about the campaign can be found at www.cats.org.uk/what-we-do/neutering/current-neutering-campaigns/neuteringglasgow or by calling the charity’s national information line on 03000 12 12 12.

The Glasgow Adoption Centre also has other cats in care, all looking for loving homes. Anybody wishing to arrange a time to meet Honeybunkles, Strawbunkles, Puddibunkles and Cutiebunkles or any of their fellow felines in need of homes should call 0345 371 2722 or visit https://glasgow.cats.org.uk/.