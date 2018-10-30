Kornelia fund raises £4,300

A fundraising page set up by friends of a 15-year-old Lenzie Academy pupil who died suddenly has raised more than £4,000 within a week.

The appeal was set up to support Kornelia Burak’s parents and sister. The family want to take Kornelia’s body back to her native Poland, to be her final resting place.

The funeral of the tragic teenager took place last Wednesday, almost two weeks after she died. Since then, The Go Fund Me online page has raised £4,309 – well over its original £2,000 target.

Kornelia passed away in hospital with dad Piotr, mum Sylwia and sister Natalia by her side.

Debbie Fraser, whose daughter was a school friend of Kornelia, launched the fundaiser. She posted: “On Thursday 11th of October my daughter and her friends were told the devastating news at school that their best friend Kornelia Burak had passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the tender age of 15. Kornelia was a popular pupil at Lenzie Academy, a beautiful fun loving 15-year-old who would light up any room and make everyone laugh with her funny faces. She was loved and will be so terribly missed. As a mother you cannot imagine the pain of losing a child.

“Could I please ask you all to help raise money for the Burak family and help them fulfil their wish to take their baby girl home to Poland and to her final resting place.”

Donate at https://www.gofundme.com/kornelia-burak-fund?fbclid=IwAR3w-9qLXTvNczI3VF8af-KzKFPOq2n9nbG6w9rOXAvTf0ZgmC2oQfvPp0w