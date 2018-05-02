Ladies lunch in aid of hospice raises £5,000

An annual charity lunch at Bearsden raised thousands of pounds for a hospice in memory of a local lady who spent her last days there.

The £5,202 proceeds from the ladies lunch, held at the community hub, have been split jointly between St Margaret of Scotland Hospice and St Margaret of Scotland Youth Group.

Jacqueline Willis organised the event. She said: “One of my close friends Angela Conway Nicol was diagnosed with kidney cancer and ended up in the hospice for a short time before she passed in April 2014.

“ It is an amazing place with the most wonderful people working there.

“The annual lunch is a bitter sweet event where we remember Angela and more importantly making a bit of money for the charities.

“We had 140 ladies attend this and all thoroughly enjoyed the day.

“Many local businesses She’s a Peach, Besotted, Jessie Biscuit, Lingerie boutique, McDonalds, The Burnbrae, Ferrymill Motors, and Victor Pizza all gave a very kind donation and we would like to thank everyone for their support.

“We hope they will attend future events.”