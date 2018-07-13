Lenzie hotel refused planning permission

Councillors have voted to refuse an application for planning permission for a new hotel in Lenzie.

The application by Marstons Estates Limited, whose parent company is Marstons Brewery, one of the UK’s leading independent and pub retailing business, sought to build a lodge building for hotel accommodation connected with the Old Gatehouse pub on Woodilee Road.

The applications, which was a revised model from a previous one was considered during an East Dunbartonshire Council planning meeting recently.

The application, which hd been reworked following a previous rejection, attracted 12 letters of objection from neighbours living in nearby streets, and another from Lenzie Community Council, making 13 in total.

Councilllors expressed concern over the environmental impact of the development, and the potential for damage to the root systems of neighbouring trees due to the removal of the bund, which was the main cause for the prior refusal of planning permission.

Some trees had also been illegally felled on the site during the application process and these are to be replaced as per Forestry Commission requirements.

At two storeys, the proposed building would also have been taller than other similar buildings in the local vicinity, and objectors felt this was unacceptable.

The site is also said to be of historic significance as it neighbours a conservation area, a scheduled monument and the grounds of Woodilee Hospital as well as the rail line between Monklands and Kirkintilloch, which was Scotland’s first ever steam railway.

Thomas Glen, the council’s Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets, said: “A planning application for hotel accommodation on a site east of Woodilee Road, Lenzie, was refused at a meeting of the Planning Board on June 26.”

The Gazette contacted Marstons Estates for a comment, but at the time of going to press had received no response.