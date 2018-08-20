Lenzie pub to provide off-sales service to customers

The Old Gatehouse pub in Lenzie has been given permission to alter its opening hours and to provide off-sales services to customers.

Besides a minor alteration to its opening hours, the main reasons for the application were to allow customers take unfinished bottles of wine home for later consumption. The pub is part of the Marston’s group, which also makes seasonal products, which are sold as gifts, such as Christmas ales.

The agent representing Marston’s explained that they did not aim to compete with other off sales in the area, and that demand for these services would not be high as they could not compete on price with businesses operating on lower overheads.

It was noted that the pub has been in operation for seven months during which time no complaints had been received.

The application was approved unanimously at a licensing board meeting held at East Dunbartonshire Council headquarters in Kirkintilloch on Thursday, August 16.

Neil McGrory, Local Democracy Reporting Service