Local MP’s summer tour will take in 25 local sites

Local MP Jo Swinson has announced her 2018 Summer Tour will take place from Monday 20st - Friday 25th August.
The tour will take in visits to 25 locations in East Dunbartonshire including schools, shops and train stations. Jo is encouraging local residents to take the opportunity to come and speak with her about any issue.
She said: “My Summer Tour is always a good way for people to find out more about how I can help them as their MP. So if you see me out and about then please do pop over for a chat.”
Summer Tour schedule
Monday 20 August
08:00 – 08:40 Milngavie Station
08:45 – 09:15 Milngavie Primary School
09:20 – 10:15 Milngavie Precinct
14:45 – 15:15 Craigdhu Primary School
Tuesday 21 August
08:45 – 09:15 Millersneuk Primary School
09:30 – 10:00 Woodilee Spar
10:00 – 11:00 Cowgate
14:45 – 15:15 Lairdsland Primary School
15:30 – 16:00 Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre
17:15 – 17:50 Lenzie Station
Wednesday 22 August
14:00 – 14:30 Lenzie Post Office
14:45 – 15:15 Lenzie Meadow Primary School
Thursday 23 August
14:45 – 15:15 Torrance Primary School
15:20 – 17:00 Strathkelvin Retail Park
17:25 – 17:45 Hillfoot Station
Friday 24 August
08:20 – 08:40 Westerton Station
08:45 – 09:15 Westerton Primary School
14:45 – 15:15 Baljaffray Primary School
15:20 – 15:45 Baljaffray Shops
16:00 – 16:45 Bearsden Cross
16:50 – 17:30 Bearsden Station
Monday 27 August
08:00 – 08:30 Bishopbriggs Station
08:50 – 09:15 Thomas Muir Primary School
13:00 – 14:30 Morrison’s Bishopbriggs
14:45 – 15:15 Balmuildy Primary School
Additional locations may be added to this page once confirmed.