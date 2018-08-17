Local MP’s summer tour will take in 25 local sites

Local MP Jo Swinson has announced her 2018 Summer Tour will take place from Monday 20st - Friday 25th August.

The tour will take in visits to 25 locations in East Dunbartonshire including schools, shops and train stations. Jo is encouraging local residents to take the opportunity to come and speak with her about any issue.

She said: “My Summer Tour is always a good way for people to find out more about how I can help them as their MP. So if you see me out and about then please do pop over for a chat.”

Summer Tour schedule

Monday 20 August

08:00 – 08:40 Milngavie Station

08:45 – 09:15 Milngavie Primary School

09:20 – 10:15 Milngavie Precinct

14:45 – 15:15 Craigdhu Primary School

Tuesday 21 August

08:45 – 09:15 Millersneuk Primary School

09:30 – 10:00 Woodilee Spar

10:00 – 11:00 Cowgate

14:45 – 15:15 Lairdsland Primary School

15:30 – 16:00 Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre

17:15 – 17:50 Lenzie Station

Wednesday 22 August

14:00 – 14:30 Lenzie Post Office

14:45 – 15:15 Lenzie Meadow Primary School

Thursday 23 August

14:45 – 15:15 Torrance Primary School

15:20 – 17:00 Strathkelvin Retail Park

17:25 – 17:45 Hillfoot Station

Friday 24 August

08:20 – 08:40 Westerton Station

08:45 – 09:15 Westerton Primary School

14:45 – 15:15 Baljaffray Primary School

15:20 – 15:45 Baljaffray Shops

16:00 – 16:45 Bearsden Cross

16:50 – 17:30 Bearsden Station

Monday 27 August

08:00 – 08:30 Bishopbriggs Station

08:50 – 09:15 Thomas Muir Primary School

13:00 – 14:30 Morrison’s Bishopbriggs

14:45 – 15:15 Balmuildy Primary School

Additional locations may be added to this page once confirmed.