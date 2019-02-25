M&S staff celebrate a decade of service at Bishopbriggs

Staff at a Marks and Spencer at Bishopbriggs celebrated after the store clocked up its 10th anniversary recently.

John Monaghan of M&S said: “It’s hard to believe 10 years have passed since Marks and Spencer’s in Bishopbriggs opened. When the store launched in 2009 there was an anticipation it would be a catalyst to revitalise the retail park, and it is great to see today a thriving Retail Park.

“The staff shared their day with customers who have been with them since opening. The manager who opened the store even came across to get involved with the memories. Here’s to another 10 years.”