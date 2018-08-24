Majella’s hopes for more sweet success

A much loved Kirkintilloch bakery and cafe is through to the finals of Dine In – Scotland’s Takeaway Awards.

The popularity of Majella’s at Cowgate shone through when customer votes helped shortlist the local venue in the Best Deli/Cafe Takeaway section of the awards, set up to recognise dedicated individuals within the takeaway hospitality industry.

The big Gala Final awards ceremony takes place on September 17 at the Glasgow Marriot Hotel.

Majella’s opened up six years ago and its owner Helen Jenkins said everyone was “ absolutely delighted” at th3e news.

She added: “I would like to say a special thank you to all our customers as they had to vote for us to get through to the finals.”

The cafe has a loyal clientele and its business ethos and customer service helped win it the Scottish micro business of the year title in 2013.

They also made it through to Scottish Baker of the Year finals in 2016 after being shortlisted for their Scotch pies.

They also won a Bronze Award for their sumptuous strawberry tarts which are made from scratch in the shop.