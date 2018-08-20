Man attacked as he leaves social event at Lenzie

Detectives are appealing for information following a serious assault in Lenzie on Sunday, August 19.

Around 2am, a 30 year-old-man had been at a social event at the Rugby Club in Viewfield Avenue, Lenzie.

As he was leaving, he became involved in an altercation with three other men who subsequently seriously assaulted him.

The 30 year-old was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he is receiving treatment for a facial injury.

Officers are checking CCTV for any information which could assist in identifying the suspects or provide any additional detail which could help in their enquiries.

Detective Sergeant John Semple said: “A young man has been on a night out and as he’s left to make his way home, he has been attacked.

“That is unacceptable. There appears to be no motive for this attack and I am appealing for anyone who was at the Rugby Club last night to contact us.

“It’s possible they have information which could assist us in our investigation.

“Perhaps they know who the suspects are, perhaps they witnessed the assault? I would urge anyone with information to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call CID offices at Kirkintilloch Police Station via 101 quoting incident number 0644 of 19 August 2018. Alternatively, make the call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information anonymously.