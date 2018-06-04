Man charged with death of Bishopbriggs man in Fort William

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a Bishopbriggs man found seriously injured near a Highland hotel three weeks ago.

Mark Maguire was found injured at Achintore Road, near the Cruachan Hotel in Fort William, at around 3.50am on Sunday May 13.

The 44-year-old was taken to Belford Hospital and later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Mr Maguire died overnight on Monday, May 14.

Police said that a 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with Mr Maguire’s death. He was expected to appear at Fort William Sheriff Court today (Monday).

Detective Inspector Richard Baird said: “Following extensive inquiries into the death of Mark Maguire I can confirm that a 41-year-old man has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal. “Our thoughts at this time are very much with Mark’s family, who continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding while our investigation has been carried out.” The 22-year old man previously arrested has been eliminated from the inquiry without being charged.