Man dies in hospital after being found seriously injured in Milton

Detectives are investigating after a man who was found seriously injured in the Milton area on Sunday 18 November 2018 died in hospital.

The 28 year old victim was discovered in Ashgill Road around 2.30pm on Sunday and was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Thursday 22 November 2018.

The man’s relatives are aware.

A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, which officers are treating as suspicious.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Scott McCallum from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team (WEST) said: “A man has lost his life after being found seriously injured in the street and it is absolutely vital that anyone with information about what happened to him, or who is responsible, comes forward.

“At this time it is unclear whether he was assaulted in the street or elsewhere and I would appeal to anyone who can help us establish the circumstances to come forward.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Ashgill Road around 2.30pm on Sunday, or the hours leading up to the victim being found. Did you witness a disturbance or notice anyone acting suspiciously?

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team (WEST) via 101, quoting incident number 2422 of Sunday 18 November 2018. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”