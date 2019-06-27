Man dies in motorway crash

A 25-year-old man died when his silver Vauxhall Vectra collided with a crash barrier on the M80 southbound slip road near Stepps (junction 3) on Tuesday at around 11.35pm.

The driver, who has been named locally as Craig Carson from Cumbernauld, was pronounced dead at the scene. His 26-year-old male passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sgt Ryan McAuley, from the Divisional Road Policing Unit, said: “A number of people stopped to assist, however, left prior to police arrival, so I would ask any witnesses to the collision to contact us.

“In particular, there were four men within a vehicle who were at the scene, we believe they will have seen the collision and could have information that can help us.

“I would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident or anyone who may have seen a silver Vauxhall Vectra in the Cumbernauld area shortly before the collision to get in touch.” Contact the Divisional Road Policing Dep in Motherwell via 101.

Tributes were paid to Craig on Facebook.

The usave store in Westfield wrote: “Can’t believe you’re gone, such a young life to lose. Craig Carson, a loyal customer and friend. RIP bro.

Caireen Boyle wrote: “Another one taken to soon. Craig Carson will be one man we won’t forget, that’s for sure! You were a dafty, but you were my dafty. Till we meet again”.