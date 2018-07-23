Man seriously assaulted in East Dunbartonshire

Police investigations are underway after a 32-year-old man was seriously assaulted in Bearsden.

The victim was rushed to hospital following the attack on Spey Road, which took place on Sunday evening.

Medical staff have described the 32-year-old’s condition as serious but stable.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “At around 7.45pm on Sunday July 22,

“Police were called to Spey Road in Bearsden after a 32-year-old man was seriously assaulted.

“He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital , where staff described is condition as stable.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”