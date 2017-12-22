Many give a toy to spread seasonal joy

An appeal to collect and deliver toys to families who struggle to afford the cost of Christmas was spearheaded by North Lanarkshire Council this December.

The Christmas campaign was organisedby the council in conjunction with Voluntary Action North Lanarkshire.

The council encouraged its staff, individuals and organisations to ‘Give a toy - spread the joy’, as part of an eight-stop toy giveaway across the area.

The idea was the brainchild of local community volunteer Martine Nolan from Wishaw.

She has organised similar appeals in Motherwell and Wishaw over the last couple of years to help families at Christmas.

For this year’s giveaway she approached the Depute Leader of the Council, Cllr Paul Kelly, for help to make the appeal even bigger and better.

As a result, 600 families and over 1500 children received toys and gifts they may not have otherwise received.

Cllr Paul Kelly said: “The generosity shown by our local people and organisations has demonstrated the true spirit of the season. For many children in our community, this time of year can be really tough, with presents being a luxury some families just can’t afford.

“We are so thankful to the public for to helping us to bring a little happiness to so many children across North Lanarkshire.”

Martine Nolan added: “It was a wonderful feeling to see so many smiles on so many children’s faces at the toy giveaway events at what can be such a sad time of year for some.

“I’m very thankful to the council for their help in reaching out to more people and organisations and taking the appeal to another level.”