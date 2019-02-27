Marie Curie nurse thanks Morrisons staff at Bishopbriggs

Marie Curie registered nurse Kelly Hughes visited Morrisons at Bishopbriggs recently ahead of the store’s Great Daffodil Appeal collections.

Kelly met staff to thank them for supporting the charity’s annual fundraiser.

Terminal illness charity Marie Curie is asking for the help of volunteers to give two hours of their time to hand out the charity’s iconic daffodil pins, in return for donations.

Every five minutes, someone in the UK dies without getting the care and support they need at the end of their life.* The money raised means that Marie Curie Nurses like Kelly can be there for more people living with a terminal illness, providing them with vital one-to-one nursing care and support in the Marie Curie Hospice, Glasgow and in their own homes.

Last year Marie Curie Nurses made nearly 300 visits to support people at home.

Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Glasgow, Amanda Casey said: “Whatever your story, donating and wearing a daffodil pin during March unites you with millions of others to help make sure all dying people get the care and support they deserve.

“We’re also looking for people to volunteer. Giving just two hours of your time at a collection near you means that you are raising money to help more people with a terminal illness and their families when they need it most. What’s more, collecting is lots of fun, you can do it on your own or with friends, and Marie Curie will support you from the moment you sign up.”

Pictured from left: Liz Stevenson, John Tait, Aruna Chadha, Nicola Steele, Kelly Hughes, Marie Curie Registered Nurse, Lorraine Mack (Community Champion) and Stephen McKean.