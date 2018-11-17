Massive Food Warehouse set to open in Robroyston is good news for bargain hunters

Food Warehouse is set to open in Robroyston next week - which is great news for bargain hunters

The brand called “Iceland’s ‘bigger little brother’, says it will offer more choice in food and homeware, bigger packs and more deals than the high street supermarket.

You’ll find the new Food Warehouse at Robroyston Retail Park, with the grand opening set for Tuesday, November 20.

The superstore will be open between 9am and 8pm, and everyone who visits on the first day will be in with a shot of winning prizes, from a Morphy Richard kitchen makeover to vouchers to spend in store.