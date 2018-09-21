Memorial hall opens after £1.1m upgrade

Bishopbriggs War Memorial Hall is open to the public after a £1.1 million refurbishment by East Dunbartonshire Council.

Provost Alan Brown did the honours of cutting the ribbon to officially open the hall on Wednesday, September 19.

Located on Balmuildy Road in the heart of Bishopbriggs, the Memorial Hall has been a feature of Bishopbriggs life since it was built in 1961.

The modernised building now includes an improved entrance lobby, updated function spaces, a refurbished cloakroom and toilets and a new kitchen.

The hall is the largest venue in the town and its proximity to the Council car park for up to 30 vehicles has made it a popular venue for community events.

According to the council, its transformation means a diverse range of groups and organisations can continue to make use of the hall for many years to come.

Provost Brown said: “The results of the refurbishment are tremendous.

“From the outside the building looks great and the impressive interior is almost unrecognisable from how it was before.

“This is thanks to all the planning and hard work that has been put in by teams from across the Council and our delivery partners.

“It is particularly fitting that this refurbishment has been completed in time for the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, when our thoughts turn to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

“It was in their memory that the building was originally constructed.

“I am delighted to see this newly refurbished building now open for business and the community already benefitting from it.”

Provost Brown and guests were joined by children from Balmuildy Toddler Group, who have a regular let at the War Memorial Hall, to help cut the ribbon.

The refurbishment, along with the remodeling of the Bishopbriggs Community Hub, which was officially re-opened in May this year, represent an investment of £3.1million by the Council into the Bishopbriggs community.

For more information or to view the hall , call Bishopbriggs War Memorial Hall directly on 0141 777 3101.

For bookings e-mail letting@eastdunbarton.gov.uk.

The Council worked with a number of partners to deliver the initiative, including Kier Construction and architecture firm Anderson, Bell & Christie.