Michael’s fundraising feat is a cut above rest

Caring nine-year-old Michael Reid is shaving his lovely long locks to help children and animals in need.

The youngster from Milton of Campsie is donating his hair to the Little Princess Trust Foundation – after he reaches his target of £250 for the Greyhound Trust charity.

Mum Leanne said: “Towards the end of last year, Michael learned about alopecia, an illness where sufferers lose their hair.

“He was obviously thinking about it a lot because a couple of days later, he asked me if he could grow his hair so he could give some to people with none. He’s been growing it for months now.

“He is also very much animal daft, and as we have fostered many greyhounds, he decided to raise money for the Greyhound Trust.

“Michael’s such a caring wee boy, I’m very proud of him and I hope he can reach his target.”

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs free of charge to children and young adults up to the age of 24 that have sadly lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

The Greyhound Trust helps find homes for up to 4,000 retired racing greyhounds every year.

You can donate to Michael’s justgiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/leanne-wilson15.