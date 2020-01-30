Milngavie in the running for RHS Britain in Bloom award

Milngavie (Keep Scotland Beautiful) is among six Scots finalists competing in this year’s RHS Britain in Bloom competition.

Seventy finalists in total are going all-out to showcase their horticultural skills, community and environmental efforts.

Each will be visited by a pair of RHS judges in August as they vie for a medal, a category win and to be named Champion of Champions.

Juliette Camburn of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We wish the Scottish finalists, all entrants in our Beautiful Scotland competition last year, the very best of luck.

“We’ve supported and celebrated their efforts to make the places they care for clean, green and sustainable and it’s brilliant to see them rise to this challenge.”