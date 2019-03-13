Milngavie Mature Makers – a crafty way to help loneliness

Local MP Jo Swinson attended the Mature Makers craft class in Milngavie recently, a project that fights loneliness by getting older people together to create.

The Mature Makers Project was set up in March 2017 by East Dunbartonshire women Lynsey Hunter and Geraldine Scott after receiving lottery funding and it has proved very popular.

The majority of members are over the age of 50 years old.

The classes aim to tackle loneliness, especially for people who were used to having children at home, or who may have lost a partner.

The club meets twice a month in Milngavie Library’s Continuing Education Centre and is open to all abilities.

A huge variety of crafts is on offer, from clay work to lino printing, and fine arts like drawing and painting.

Jo said: “I really enjoyed meeting Geraldine and Lysnsey, and the other members of Mature Makers.

“The buzz in the room was palpable – what a fantastic idea it was to start this class.

“I enjoyed making a window decoration for Milngavie’s Window Wanderland display while chatting to the participants.

“This is such a great community-based initiative to fight loneliness.”

Both Lynsey and Geraldine stress that participants in the Mature Makers project do not have to be experienced in art.

They just need to have a love of creating things out a range of materials.