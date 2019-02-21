Milngavie MSP joins greenbelt protests

Gil Paterson MSP has added his voice to the protests against plans to develop on greenbelt land between Milngavie and Bearsden.

The SNP MSP says he has sent a written submission to East Dunbartonshire Council regarding Local Development Plan 2.

In his submission he states he wishes to record his “strongest objection” to any change of designation for the ground bounded by the Mains Estate, the Craigdhu Wedge, Mosshead and Baljaffray in the new plan.

The land in question is currently designated as greenbelt and Mr Paterson wants it to stay that way.

Mr Paterson told the Herald: “Local people are really concerned about this issue and many of them have contacted me about their worries.

“The potential loss of greenbelt, open, agricultural land between the two communities would forever change the character of these separate and distinct areas. The amenity of this green space would also be lost to the people of those communities forever.

“Obviously, there will be pressure from residential developers to change the current provision at this location but my view is that would fly in the face of other important East Dunbartonshire Council policies in relation to greener travel options, lowering traffic congestion and improving poor air quality.

“The council have enough development land available at the moment, there is no need to endanger this greenspace. Indeed, the proximity of green spaces goes a long way in making Bearsden & Milngavie such a popular place to live.”

Mr Paterson also urged the council to retain the allocation of land at Allander for the creation of a new rail halt with park and ride facilities, a cause he has long championed.