Milngavie takes third place in Scotland’s most beautiful town centre contest

Milngavie did itself proud to come out third in the public vote for Scotland’s Most Beautiful High Street.

The town secured 15 per cent of the 5,000 votes cast in the national competition.

The winner was Kirkwall in the Orkney Islands with 21 per cent of the vote and its island town neighbour Lerwick took the runner-up place with 18 per cent of the vote.

The national competition for Scotland’s Most Beautiful High Street is run jointly by Scotland’s Towns Partnership, the national body for towns in Scotland, and Keep Scotland Beautiful, the environmental charity which campaigns to keep Scotland green, clean and sustainable.

The online vote took place over a four-week period through the Scotland’s Towns Partnership website.

The other shortlisted towns included: Ayr, Innerleithen, Linlithgow, Lanark, and Rothesay.

Phil Prentice, chief officer of Scotland’s Towns Partnership, said: “This competition is all about recognising the work and effort of local people to make their high streets the best they can be.

“It’s not just an award for a high street, it’s an award for the people who occupy it. I want to warmly congratulate all of the worthy towns shortlisted.

“It’s no secret our high streets have been under pressure for the past few years, but this competition gives us hope for the future. When people come together and take ownership of their places, great things can happen and big challenges can be overcome.”

Katie Murray at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Every participant deserves recognition for the benefits they are delivering – helping everyone to enjoy cleaner, greener and more beautiful communities.”