Milton of Campsie subcontractor is fined for putting workers at risk on roof

A ground maintenance firm and its subcontractor have been fined after two men worked on a roof without suitable measures in place to prevent a fall from height.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard that on January 19 last year Inex Works Civils Limited subcontracted repair work on the roof of 183 St Vincent Street to Colin Martin of Milton of Campsie.

Mr Martin and an employee were photographed on the roof. He had slithered down a sloping roof to work on the roof edge, whilst a worker held on to a piece of webbing strap. This was attached to a rope, which in turn was attached to the harness of Mr Martin.

Neither the employee or Mr Martin were attached to a suitable anchor point. Mr Martin was observed throwing a brush and black bin bags up to his employee.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found Inex had failed to ensure its subcontractor had properly planned a safe system for working at height with appropriate equipment and that he carried it out whilst wearing a harness not attached to a suitable anchor point and was instead held by his employee, exposing them both to the risk of serious injury or death.

Inex of Cumbernauld, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 15(2) of the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2015 and was fined £1300. Colin Martin pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 6(3) of the Work at Height regulations 2005 and was fined £2000.

After the hearing HSE inspector Graeme McMinn said: “Falls from height remain one of the most common causes of work related fatalities in this country and risks associated with working at height are well known.”