Minister off to pastures new

A popular and respected minister at a Kirkintilloch church is saying farewell to parishioners after almost 20 years in the town.

The Rev Mark Edward Johnstone DL, MA, BD (50) is leaving the iconic St Mary’s Church at Cowgate to become the new minister at Glasgow Cathedral.

Mr Johnstone told the Herald it had been a privilege to serve the people of Kirkintilloch and it would be heart-wrenching to leave.

He added: “The people of Kirkintilloch have made my ministry one of the most significant parts of my life. They say people make Glasgow, well that is also true of Kirkintilloch.

“It has been a privilege to get to know people, often at their most vulnerable.

“The community spirit in Kirkintilloch makes it heart-wrenching to move away but we will only be in Bishopbriggs as that is where the manse for the cathedral is based.”

Born in Drumchapel, Mr Johnstone studied at Glasgow University and was ordained to the ministry in 1993.

He served in Denny Westpark Church at Falkirk and Northminster United in Toronto, Canada, before taking over at St Mary’s from the Rev Frank Haughton back in 2001.

Mark is married to Audrey and their three grown-up children Ross, Gayle and Sam all attended Lairdsland Primary and Lenzie Academy.

Since he took up his post at St Mary’s he has been involved with thousands of families whether at weddings, funerals or baptisms.

Glasgow Cathedral serves a small parish but has a responsibility for many of the civic events of the city.

The cathedral can trace its origins back to 612AD and St Mungo. The current building goes back to the 12th century.

Mark is expected to take up his post at the cathedral later in the year.

He says he will continue his ministry at St Mary’s until then.