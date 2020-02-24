Misery as area is hit by floods

Residents and businesses are counting the cost of flooding in East Dunbartonshire over the weekend as a result of the atrocious weather.

Roads and paths were closed as river banks burst when torrential rain and high winds hit the area.

A 400-year-old watermill, which is now run as a much loved community project, found itself under water and is appealing for help.

The bottom floor cafe, toilets and kitchens at Gavin’s Mill at Milngavie were all flooded when the Allander water burst its banks.

Julie Kelly, general manager, said: “Volunteers have been helping to clear out the sludge and the ruined furniture.

“Any community support would be appreciated.”

East Dunbartonshire Council said its crews worked around the clock over the weekend to monitor conditions and respond to reports of flooding, including draining water and removing debris and silt to facilitate drainage.

Stockiemuir Road at Douglas Muir roundabout, Milngavie, was closed and later reopened. Crow Road, Lennoxtown, was closed due to land slippage and later reopened.

Campsie Road and Milton Road, Kirkintilloch, were closed on Saturday but reopened.

The council said water levels at the Allander started to recede on Saturday and residents were given sandbags.

Mugdock Road was flooded and difficult to pass, but remained open. Birdston Road, Kirkintilloch, was closed and as of Monday morning remained closed.

Meanwhile, residents will get a chance to share their local knowledge of flood hot spots at a number of public events as surface water management plans (SWMP) for Bearsden, Milngavie and Bishopbriggs move to the next stage.

SWMPs are projects to address local flooding issues such as from sewers, drains, groundwater, and runoff from land, small watercourses and ditches as a result of heavy rainfall.

Drop-in events: Bishopbriggs War Memorial Hall, Balmuildy Road on Monday, March 9, from 3-6.30pm, and Bearsden Community Hub on Friday, March 13, from 4pm-7.30pm.